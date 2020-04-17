152 Ukrainians Abroad Treated For Coronavirus, 49 Recovered - Foreign Ministry

152 Ukrainians abroad are treated for coronavirus, and 49 have recovered.

This is stated in the message on the Coronavirus in the World page from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of 6:00 p.m., Thursday, 152 Ukrainian citizens are being treated abroad for coronavirus: three of them in Austria, five in Spain, 121 in Italy, one in Malta, one in Nigeria, one in the Netherlands, one in the United Arab Emirates, two in Portugal, one in Russia, one in the Seychelles, one in Serbia, two in the United States, one in Thailand, four in Germany, six in the Czech Republic, one in Sweden.

49 Ukrainians have recovered: one in Belgium, one in Britain, 22 in Greece, four in the Dominican Republic, one in Egypt, two in Italy, two in Nigeria, one in the United Arab Emirates, six in Poland, one in Portugal, one in Thailand, one in Germany, one in Switzerland, one in Sweden, four in Japan.

Six Ukrainians abroad died from coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 6:00 p.m., April 13, 174 Ukrainian citizens were being treated abroad for coronavirus.