Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 501 People To 4,662, Number Of Deaths Up 9 To 125 On April 16 – Health Ministry

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 501 People To 4,662, Number Of Deaths Up 9 To 125 On April

On April 16, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 501 to 4,662, and the number of lethal cases rose by nine over April 15 to 125.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (705), Chernivtsi region (759) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (427).

At the same time, Ternopil region registered 353 coronavirus cases, Vinnytsia region - 296, Kyiv region - 253, Rivne region - 240, Kirovohrad region - 218, Lviv region - 203, Zhytomyr region - 177, Zakarpattia region - 150, Cherkasy region - 137, Volyn region - 122, and Zaporizhia region - 118.

A total of 93 cases were registered in Odesa region, 89 cases - in Dnipropetrovsk region, 81 cases - in Sumy region, 56 cases - in Kharkiv region, 51 cases - in Kherson region, 41 cases - in Poltava region, 38 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 22 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 12 cases - in each Donetsk and Chernihiv regions, and nine cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 15, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 397 to 4,161, and the number of lethal cases rose by eight over April 14 to 116.