SBU Counterintelligence Detain Man Linked To Case Against SBU Major General Shaitanov

Counterintelligence officials from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have detained a former employee of the SBU’s Special Operations Center A who maintained contacts with Colonel Igor Yegorov of the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) in connection with the treason case against SBU Major General Valerii Shaitanov.

The SBU press service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, SBU officers uncovered an arsenal of firearms and ammunition during a search of the former SBU employee’s place of residence.

"Law enforcement officials seized an RPG-26 hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, an under-barrel grenade launcher and 2 grenades for it, a Steyr 1914 pistol with a silencer, a carbine rifle, a Mauser-Werks rifle, a home-made rifle with a silencer, three RGD-5 grenades and fuses for them, a plastid-like material, 12 detonator caps, and more than 9,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court ordered detention of Shaitanov for 60 days on April 15.