  Ukraine Returns 17 Civilians, 2 Military And Law Enforcement Officer From Occupied Territories As Part Of Exchange
16 April 2020, Thursday, 17:36
Ukraine Returns 17 Civilians, 2 Military And Law Enforcement Officer From Occupied Territories As Part Of Exchange

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, exchange, Presidential Office, hostage exchange

As part of an exchange of detained persons, which took place on Thursday, Ukraine returned 17 civilians, 2 military and 1 law enforcement officer from captivity of militants.

The Office of the President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

9 people were released from the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

Among them, military Mykola Hrynenko and Viktor Shaidov, law enforcement officer Volodymyr Karas and 6 civilians: Oleksandr Alakoz, Mykola Iiukhin, Yevhen Kostev, Oleksandr Pomeliaiko, Oleksandr Sadovskyi and Vadym Siryk.

11 civilians returned from the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, among them one woman - Alevtina Popova.

Also Vitalii Zheldak, Serhii Mironich, Valentyn Mozhaev, Mykola Polozov, Serhii Rusinov, Ivan Slyvka, Oleksandr Slyvka, Oleksandr Tabachnyi, Oleksandr Shtil and Oleksandr Yakovenko were released.

The number and names of citizens whom Ukraine transferred during the exchange are not specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, Ukraine returned 20 citizens from the occupied territories.

Negotiations on the release of Ukrainians, who are being held in Russia and Crimea annexed by it, continue.

SBU Counterintelligence Detain Man Linked To Case Against SBU Major General Shaitanov
