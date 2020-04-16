subscribe to newsletter
27 27.5
29.25 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ukraine Returns From Occupied Territories 20 Citizens Within Exchange - Presidential Office
16 April 2020, Thursday, 17:32 8
Politics 2020-04-16T18:30:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Returns From Occupied Territories 20 Citizens Within Exchange - Presidential Office

Ukraine Returns From Occupied Territories 20 Citizens Within Exchange - Presidential Office

Даша Зубкова
LPR, dpr, exchange, occupied territories, Presidential Office, hostage exchange

The Presidential Office states that the exchange of held persons has ended, and in its course Ukraine returned 20 citizens from the occupied territories.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the President.

"The next stage of the mutual release of the detainees has taken place - we have returned 20 of our citizens in captivity in the temporarily occupied territories," said Andrii Yermak, head of the Presidential Office.

According to the Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner, Liudmyla Denisova, 9 Ukrainians were released from the occupied territory of Donetsk region.

11 Ukrainians returned from captivity in the occupied territory of Luhansk region.

How many citizens were transferred by Ukraine during the exchange is not specified.

"Mutual release occurred within the framework of the all for all format," Yermak emphasized.

Negotiations on the release of Ukrainians, who are being held in Russia and Crimea annexed by it, continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Presidential Office stated that the Trilateral Contact Group for the Settlement of the Situation in Donbas (Ukraine-OSCE-Russia) agreed to exchange held persons not later than Easter.

Orthodox Easter this year will be celebrated on April 19.

Больше новостей о: LPR dpr exchange occupied territories Presidential Office hostage exchange

NACB Questions Yermak’s Brother – Lawyer
NBU's Council Declares Actions Of NBU's Board In I...
Ukraine Will Return 19 Citizens In Frames Of Hosta...
Foreign Ministry And Culture Ministry Working On C...
Ukraine Returns From Occupied Territories 20 Citizens Within Exchange - Presidential Office
Armed Forces Records Second Death From Coronavirus
News
SBU Counterintelligence Detain Man Linked To Case Against SBU Major General Shaitanov 17:43
Kyiv Plans To Cancel Mandatory Thermometry Of Everyone Entering Capital After Easter 17:39
Ukraine Returns 17 Civilians, 2 Military And Law Enforcement Officer From Occupied Territories As Part Of Exchange 17:36
Armed Forces Records Second Death From Coronavirus 17:34
Ukraine Returns From Occupied Territories 20 Citizens Within Exchange - Presidential Office 17:32
more news
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services 17:56
Bakhmatyuk offers government to repay US $293.9 mln debt of banks withdrawn from market 12:41
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 392 To 3,764, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 108 On April 14 – Health Ministry 12:44
Discussion Of Quarantine Termination Inexpedient – Stepanov 12:52
IMF Worsens Ukrainian GDP Forecast From 3% Growth To 7.7% Decline In 2020 18:05
more news
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services 17:56
Monk Of Pochayiv Lavra Died Of Coronavirus - Klitschko 18:09
Feofaniya Hospital Not Yet Accepted Patients With Coronavirus For Treatment 12:57
1 More Coronavirus Case Confirmed At Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, 3 More At Jonah Monastery On April 14 –Klitschko 13:01
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 397 To 4,161, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 116 On April 15 – Health Ministry 13:07
more news
SBU Counterintelligence Detain Man Linked To Case Against SBU Major General Shaitanov
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok