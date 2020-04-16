Ukraine Returns From Occupied Territories 20 Citizens Within Exchange - Presidential Office

The Presidential Office states that the exchange of held persons has ended, and in its course Ukraine returned 20 citizens from the occupied territories.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the President.

"The next stage of the mutual release of the detainees has taken place - we have returned 20 of our citizens in captivity in the temporarily occupied territories," said Andrii Yermak, head of the Presidential Office.

According to the Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner, Liudmyla Denisova, 9 Ukrainians were released from the occupied territory of Donetsk region.

11 Ukrainians returned from captivity in the occupied territory of Luhansk region.

How many citizens were transferred by Ukraine during the exchange is not specified.

"Mutual release occurred within the framework of the all for all format," Yermak emphasized.

Negotiations on the release of Ukrainians, who are being held in Russia and Crimea annexed by it, continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Presidential Office stated that the Trilateral Contact Group for the Settlement of the Situation in Donbas (Ukraine-OSCE-Russia) agreed to exchange held persons not later than Easter.

Orthodox Easter this year will be celebrated on April 19.