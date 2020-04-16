Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 32 To 644, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 12 On April 15 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 32 To 644, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 12 On April 15 – Klitschk

The number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv on April 15 rose by 32 to 644, and the number of lethal cases rose by one over April 14 to 12.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that one of those infected was a medical worker.

Besides, there were 11 women aged 29-80; 20 men aged 19-60; and a two-year-old girl.

Of all those newly-registered infected people in Kyiv, 184 patients are from Pecherskyi district, 105 – Darnytskyi district, 67 – Shevchenkivskyi district, 67 – Solomiyanskyi district, 47 – Holosiivskyi district, 46 – Dniprovskyi district, 40 – Desnianskyi district, 33 – Obolonskyi district, 28 – Podilskyi district, and 27 – Sviatoshynskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv on April 14 rose by 61 to 612, and the number of lethal cases rose by one over April 13 to 11.

On April 15, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 397 to 4,161, and the number of lethal cases rose by eight over April 14 to 116.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (664), Chernivtsi region (662) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (401).

At the same time, Ternopil region registered 133 cases, Vinnytsia region - 279, Kyiv region - 234, Rivne region - 204, Kirovohrad region - 198, Lviv region - 166, Zhytomyr region - 162, Zakarpattia region - 116, Zaporizhia region - 115, Cherkasy region - 110, and Volyn region registered 109 cases.

A total of 80 cases were registered in Sumy region, 78 cases - in Dnipropetrovsk region, 73 cases - in Odesa region, 44 cases - in Kherson region, 40 cases - in Kharkiv region, 37 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 27 cases - in Poltava region, 22 cases - in Mykolaiv region, 12 cases - in Donetsk region, 11 cases - in Chernihiv region, and four cases - in Luhansk region.