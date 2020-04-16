Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 397 To 4,161, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 116 On April 15 – Health Ministry

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 397 To 4,161, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 116 On April 15 – H

On April 15, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 397 to 4,161, and the number of lethal cases rose by eight over April 14 to 116.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (664), Chernivtsi region (662) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (401).

At the same time, Ternopil region registered 133 cases, Vinnytsia region - 279, Kyiv region - 234, Rivne region - 204, Kirovohrad region - 198, Lviv region - 166, Zhytomyr region - 162, Zakarpattia region - 116, Zaporizhia region - 115, Cherkasy region - 110, and Volyn region registered 109 cases.

A total of 80 cases were registered in Sumy region, 78 cases - in Dnipropetrovsk region, 73 cases - in Odesa region, 44 cases - in Kherson region, 40 cases - in Kharkiv region, 37 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 27 cases - in Poltava region, 22 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 12 cases - in Donetsk region, 11 cases - in Chernihiv region, and four cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 14, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 392 to 3,764, and the number of lethal cases rose by 10 over April 13 to 108.