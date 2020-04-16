subscribe to newsletter
27 27.5
29.25 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 397 To 4,161, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 116 On April 15 – Health Ministry
16 April 2020, Thursday, 13:07 77
Events 2020-04-16T17:49:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 397 To 4,161, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 116 On April 15 – H

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 397 To 4,161, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 116 On April 15 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus

On April 15, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 397 to 4,161, and the number of lethal cases rose by eight over April 14 to 116.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (664), Chernivtsi region (662) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (401).

At the same time, Ternopil region registered 133 cases, Vinnytsia region - 279, Kyiv region - 234, Rivne region - 204, Kirovohrad region - 198, Lviv region - 166, Zhytomyr region - 162, Zakarpattia region - 116, Zaporizhia region - 115, Cherkasy region - 110, and Volyn region registered 109 cases.

A total of 80 cases were registered in Sumy region, 78 cases - in Dnipropetrovsk region, 73 cases - in Odesa region, 44 cases - in Kherson region, 40 cases - in Kharkiv region, 37 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 27 cases - in Poltava region, 22 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 12 cases - in Donetsk region, 11 cases - in Chernihiv region, and four cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 14, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 392 to 3,764, and the number of lethal cases rose by 10 over April 13 to 108.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic death from coronavirus

Ukraine Returns 17 Civilians, 2 Military And Law E...
Kyiv Plans To Cancel Mandatory Thermometry Of Ever...
Armed Forces Records Second Death From Coronavirus
Man Diagnosed With Coronavirus In Lviv Region Afte...
Ukraine Returns From Occupied Territories 20 Citizens Within Exchange - Presidential Office
Armed Forces Records Second Death From Coronavirus
News
SBU Counterintelligence Detain Man Linked To Case Against SBU Major General Shaitanov 17:43
Kyiv Plans To Cancel Mandatory Thermometry Of Everyone Entering Capital After Easter 17:39
Ukraine Returns 17 Civilians, 2 Military And Law Enforcement Officer From Occupied Territories As Part Of Exchange 17:36
Armed Forces Records Second Death From Coronavirus 17:34
Ukraine Returns From Occupied Territories 20 Citizens Within Exchange - Presidential Office 17:32
more news
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services 17:56
Bakhmatyuk offers government to repay US $293.9 mln debt of banks withdrawn from market 12:41
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 392 To 3,764, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 108 On April 14 – Health Ministry 12:44
Discussion Of Quarantine Termination Inexpedient – Stepanov 12:52
IMF Worsens Ukrainian GDP Forecast From 3% Growth To 7.7% Decline In 2020 18:05
more news
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services 17:56
Monk Of Pochayiv Lavra Died Of Coronavirus - Klitschko 18:09
Feofaniya Hospital Not Yet Accepted Patients With Coronavirus For Treatment 12:57
1 More Coronavirus Case Confirmed At Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, 3 More At Jonah Monastery On April 14 –Klitschko 13:01
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 397 To 4,161, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 116 On April 15 – Health Ministry 13:07
more news
SBU Counterintelligence Detain Man Linked To Case Against SBU Major General Shaitanov
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok