  • Ukraine Will Return 19 Citizens In Frames Of Hostage Exchange On Thursday – Presidential Office
16 April 2020, Thursday, 13:03 32
Politics 2020-04-16T18:30:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Will Return 19 Citizens In Frames Of Hostage Exchange On Thursday – Presidential Office

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, President, hostage, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hostage exchange, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, observation

On Thursday, Ukraine started a hostage exchange to return 19 citizens.

The Presidential Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Taking into consideration the quarantine measures, the released Ukrainians will undergo mandatory observation after the return.

This is the third stage of the hostage exchange in the presidency of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Within the framework of the first exchange in September 2019, a total of 35 Ukrainians returned home, and during the second wave in December 2019 – 76.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Presidential Office said that the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine had agreed on hostage exchange before Easter holidays.

Orthodox Easter is celebrated on April 19 this year.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine President hostage Volodymyr Zelenskyy hostage exchange Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 observation

News
SBU Counterintelligence Detain Man Linked To Case Against SBU Major General Shaitanov
