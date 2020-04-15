subscribe to newsletter
  Exchange Of Detained Persons Will Take Place This Week - Ombudsman Denisova
Exchange Of Detained Persons Will Take Place This Week - Ombudsman Denisova

Таня Герасимова
Liudmyla Denisova, prisoner exchange

The Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova has said that the exchange of detained persons will take place this week.

She announced this in her video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.
She noted that this exchange is complicated by the fact that it takes place during the quarantine period.
As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the President’s Office stated that the Trilateral Contact Group for the Settlement of the Situation in the Donbas (Ukraine-OSCE-Russia) agreed to exchange held persons no later than Easter.

