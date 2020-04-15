subscribe to newsletter
26.95 27.4
29.3 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • OPG Serves SBU Major General Shaitanov With Suspicion Of Treason And Terrorist Attack
15 April 2020, Wednesday, 17:46 18
Politics 2020-04-15T17:49:01+03:00
Ukrainian news
OPG Serves SBU Major General Shaitanov With Suspicion Of Treason And Terrorist Attack

OPG Serves SBU Major General Shaitanov With Suspicion Of Treason And Terrorist Attack

Таня Герасимова
sbu, Security Service of Ukraine, Treason, Office of Prosecutor General, terrorist act, Valerii Shaitanov

The Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has served Valerii Shaitanov, a major general in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), with notification of suspicion of committing treason and a terrorist act.

The Office of Prosecutor General announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"He has been served with notification of suspicion under Articles 258 and 111 of the Criminal Code," the Office of Prosecutor General said.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has already petitioned a court to authorize detention of Shaitanov without bail.

The Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv will consider the preventive measure to be taken against him on Wednesday and Thursday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine recently detained Shaitanov on suspicion of planning the assassination of the former commander of the volunteer battalion of the anti-terrorist operation forces Adam Osmayev on instructions from the Russian intelligence services.

Больше новостей о: sbu Security Service of Ukraine Treason Office of Prosecutor General terrorist act Valerii Shaitanov

Appeal Court Upholds Decision To Order PrivatBank To Pay Surkis Brothers USD 259 Million
Razumkov Convenes Extraordinary Session Of Rada At 1 PM On April 16
News
Exchange Of Detained Persons Will Take Place This Week - Ombudsman Denisova 17:54
Coronavirus Revealed In MP Novinsky 17:51
OPG Serves SBU Major General Shaitanov With Suspicion Of Treason And Terrorist Attack 17:46
Razumkov Convenes Extraordinary Session Of Rada At 1 PM On April 16 17:40
Appeal Court Upholds Decision To Order PrivatBank To Pay Surkis Brothers USD 259 Million 17:35
more news
US Department of State representative George Kent contributed to the embezzlement of US taxpayers' money through a shell company – Derkach 17:39
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 270 To 3,372, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 98 On April 13 – Health Ministry 13:24
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services 17:56
SESU Continues Extinguishing Forest Fire In Territory Of 4 Forestry Areas In Chornobyl Zone 13:22
Fire In Chornobyl Zone Not Threatening Dangerous Objects - Energy Ministry 13:20
more news
US Department of State representative George Kent contributed to the embezzlement of US taxpayers' money through a shell company – Derkach 17:39
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services 17:56
Monk Of Pochayiv Lavra Died Of Coronavirus - Klitschko 18:09
70% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Advocating Prolongation Of Quarantine Till June, 80% - Toughening Of Quarantine During Easter Holidays 13:28
SESU Continues Extinguishing Forest Fire In Territory Of 4 Forestry Areas In Chornobyl Zone 13:22
more news
OPG Serves SBU Major General Shaitanov With Suspicion Of Treason And Terrorist Attack
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok