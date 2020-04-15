OPG Serves SBU Major General Shaitanov With Suspicion Of Treason And Terrorist Attack

The Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has served Valerii Shaitanov, a major general in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), with notification of suspicion of committing treason and a terrorist act.

The Office of Prosecutor General announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"He has been served with notification of suspicion under Articles 258 and 111 of the Criminal Code," the Office of Prosecutor General said.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has already petitioned a court to authorize detention of Shaitanov without bail.

The Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv will consider the preventive measure to be taken against him on Wednesday and Thursday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine recently detained Shaitanov on suspicion of planning the assassination of the former commander of the volunteer battalion of the anti-terrorist operation forces Adam Osmayev on instructions from the Russian intelligence services.