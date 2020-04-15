Razumkov Convenes Extraordinary Session Of Rada At 1 PM On April 16

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, has convened an extraordinary session of the Parliament at 1 p.m. on April 16.

This follows from a statement on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At an extraordinary session of the Rada, bills will be considered in the second reading: No. 1043 On Amending the Rules of the Parliament to Combat Abuse of the Rights of Members of Parliament in the Legislative Procedure, No. 2653 On Local Self-Government in Ukraine, No. 2398-d On Defense Procurement.

The extraordinary meeting is convened in connection with the request of the President.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 14, David Arakhamia, the chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Rada, announced that the Rada would hold an extraordinary meeting to consider amendments to the regulations on April 16.