subscribe to newsletter
26.95 27.4
29.3 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Razumkov Convenes Extraordinary Session Of Rada At 1 PM On April 16
15 April 2020, Wednesday, 17:40 10
Politics 2020-04-15T19:15:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Razumkov Convenes Extraordinary Session Of Rada At 1 PM On April 16

Razumkov Convenes Extraordinary Session Of Rada At 1 PM On April 16

Таня Герасимова
Dmytro Razumkov, Verkhovna Rada session, extraordinary session

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, has convened an extraordinary session of the Parliament at 1 p.m. on April 16.

This follows from a statement on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.
At an extraordinary session of the Rada, bills will be considered in the second reading: No. 1043 On Amending the Rules of the Parliament to Combat Abuse of the Rights of Members of Parliament in the Legislative Procedure, No. 2653 On Local Self-Government in Ukraine, No. 2398-d On Defense Procurement.
The extraordinary meeting is convened in connection with the request of the President.
As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 14, David Arakhamia, the chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Rada, announced that the Rada would hold an extraordinary meeting to consider amendments to the regulations on April 16.

Больше новостей о: Dmytro Razumkov Verkhovna Rada session extraordinary session

Appeal Court Upholds Decision To Order PrivatBank To Pay Surkis Brothers USD 259 Million
Razumkov Convenes Extraordinary Session Of Rada At 1 PM On April 16
News
Exchange Of Detained Persons Will Take Place This Week - Ombudsman Denisova 17:54
Coronavirus Revealed In MP Novinsky 17:51
OPG Serves SBU Major General Shaitanov With Suspicion Of Treason And Terrorist Attack 17:46
Razumkov Convenes Extraordinary Session Of Rada At 1 PM On April 16 17:40
Appeal Court Upholds Decision To Order PrivatBank To Pay Surkis Brothers USD 259 Million 17:35
more news
US Department of State representative George Kent contributed to the embezzlement of US taxpayers' money through a shell company – Derkach 17:39
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 270 To 3,372, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 98 On April 13 – Health Ministry 13:24
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services 17:56
SESU Continues Extinguishing Forest Fire In Territory Of 4 Forestry Areas In Chornobyl Zone 13:22
Fire In Chornobyl Zone Not Threatening Dangerous Objects - Energy Ministry 13:20
more news
US Department of State representative George Kent contributed to the embezzlement of US taxpayers' money through a shell company – Derkach 17:39
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services 17:56
Monk Of Pochayiv Lavra Died Of Coronavirus - Klitschko 18:09
70% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Advocating Prolongation Of Quarantine Till June, 80% - Toughening Of Quarantine During Easter Holidays 13:28
SESU Continues Extinguishing Forest Fire In Territory Of 4 Forestry Areas In Chornobyl Zone 13:22
more news
OPG Serves SBU Major General Shaitanov With Suspicion Of Treason And Terrorist Attack
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok