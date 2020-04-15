subscribe to newsletter
26.95 27.4
29.3 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Appeal Court Upholds Decision To Order PrivatBank To Pay Surkis Brothers USD 259 Million
15 April 2020, Wednesday, 17:35 27
Economy 2020-04-15T19:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Appeal Court Upholds Decision To Order PrivatBank To Pay Surkis Brothers USD 259 Million

Appeal Court Upholds Decision To Order PrivatBank To Pay Surkis Brothers USD 259 Million

Таня Герасимова
PrivatBank, PrivatBank nationalisation

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has upheld Judge Viacheslav Pidpalyi of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv’s decision to order the nationalized PrivatBank to pay USD 259 million (about UAH 7 billion) to six companies linked to the Surkis brothers.

This was announced by lawyer Andrii Pozhydaev, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The companies are Camerin Investments, Sunnex Investments, Tamplemon Investments, Berlini Commercial, Lumil Investments, and Sofinam Investments.

Cassation is not possible because it was an appeal.

Therefore, PrivatBank will try to find legal methods of not paying these funds to Surkis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court has scheduled consideration of the Surkis family’s lawsuit against the National Bank of Ukraine for 10:30 a.m. on April 27.

Members of the Surkis family are trying to prove in court that they are not related parties of the former owners of PrivatBank.

They also want to cancel the bail-in procedure. As part of this procedure, money in their accounts at PrivatBank was transferred to the state.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided on 18 December 2016 to nationalize PrivatBank based on a proposal by the National Bank of Ukraine.

The state (represented by the Ministry of Finance) acquired 100% of the shares in PrivatBank.

Больше новостей о: PrivatBank PrivatBank nationalisation

Appeal Court Upholds Decision To Order PrivatBank To Pay Surkis Brothers USD 259 Million
Razumkov Convenes Extraordinary Session Of Rada At 1 PM On April 16
News
Exchange Of Detained Persons Will Take Place This Week - Ombudsman Denisova 17:54
Coronavirus Revealed In MP Novinsky 17:51
OPG Serves SBU Major General Shaitanov With Suspicion Of Treason And Terrorist Attack 17:46
Razumkov Convenes Extraordinary Session Of Rada At 1 PM On April 16 17:40
Appeal Court Upholds Decision To Order PrivatBank To Pay Surkis Brothers USD 259 Million 17:35
more news
US Department of State representative George Kent contributed to the embezzlement of US taxpayers' money through a shell company – Derkach 17:39
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 270 To 3,372, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 98 On April 13 – Health Ministry 13:24
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services 17:56
SESU Continues Extinguishing Forest Fire In Territory Of 4 Forestry Areas In Chornobyl Zone 13:22
Fire In Chornobyl Zone Not Threatening Dangerous Objects - Energy Ministry 13:20
more news
US Department of State representative George Kent contributed to the embezzlement of US taxpayers' money through a shell company – Derkach 17:39
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services 17:56
Monk Of Pochayiv Lavra Died Of Coronavirus - Klitschko 18:09
70% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Advocating Prolongation Of Quarantine Till June, 80% - Toughening Of Quarantine During Easter Holidays 13:28
SESU Continues Extinguishing Forest Fire In Territory Of 4 Forestry Areas In Chornobyl Zone 13:22
more news
OPG Serves SBU Major General Shaitanov With Suspicion Of Treason And Terrorist Attack
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok