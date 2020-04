1 More Coronavirus Case Confirmed At Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, 3 More At Jonah Monastery On April 14 –Klitschko

On April 14, the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra (Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate) registered one more coronavirus case, and three cases were registered at the Jonah Monastery.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 14, a monk of the Holy Dormition Pochayiv Lavra died from the coronavirus infection.