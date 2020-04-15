Feofaniya Hospital Not Yet Accepted Patients With Coronavirus For Treatment

The Feofaniya clinical hospital of the State Affairs Department does not test citizens for the presence of coronavirus infection, despite the purchase of tests for COVID-19, and has not yet accepted patients for treatment, but will do so after the order of the Cabinet of Ministers on work under conditions of infectious diseases hospital.

This is stated in the response of the head physician of the clinic Ihor Semeniv to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

"Testing of patients with suspected coronavirus disease COVID-19 takes place in institutions that provide primary treatment and preventive care. That is, testing of people for coronavirus disease COVID-19 does not take place in the Feofaniya clinical hospital of the State Affairs Department, but in the state scientific institution Scientific and Practical Center for Preventive and Clinical Medicine of the State Affairs Department," the response reads.

The response did not specify how many citizens were tested by this institution of the State Affairs Department by express tests and PCR tests.

“Patients with the detection of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have not yet been admitted to the Feofaniya clinical hospital of the State Affairs Department... A patient with complication of the course of the coronavirus disease COVID-19, who requires intensive inpatient treatment, will be hospitalized to the Feofaniya clinical hospital of the State Affairs Department, after an order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on work under conditions of infectious diseases hospital," the response reads.

To the question of whether Feofaniya purchased medicines prescribed by the Ministry of Health for the treatment of patients with confirmed coronavirus, the head physician replied that all the clinic’s purchases were reflected in the Prozorro electronic system.

No procurement of such products has been announced at this time, but tests have been acquired to detect coronavirus infection.

In March, Feofaniya purchased more than 500 express tests and PCR tests for coronavirus for a quarter million hryvnias.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Affairs Department cannot name the terms when the treatment at its clinical hospital Feofaniya will be available to all citizens pursuant to the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On January 14, Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers and the State Affairs Department within three months (until April 14) to take the measures necessary to ensure access of citizens to medical care, diagnosis and treatment at Feofaniya.