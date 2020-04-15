Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 61 To 612, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 11 On April 14 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 61 To 612, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 11 On April 14 – Klitschk

On April 14, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 61 to 612, and the number of lethal cases rose by one to 11.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that three out of the said number of people were medical workers.

Besides, the newly-infected people included 26 women aged 26-65; 29 men aged 20-67; four girls and two boys aged under seven.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 14, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 392 to 3,764, and the number of lethal cases rose by 10 over April 13 to 108.

The largest number of cases was registered in Kyiv (612), Chernivtsi region (589) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (356).

At the same time, Ternopil region registered 287 coronavirus cases, Vinnytsia region - 241, Kyiv region - 230, Kirovohrad region - 192, Rivne region - 173, Lviv region - 152, Zhytomyr region - 130, Zakarpattia region - 110, Cherkasy region - 105, and Volyn region - 100.

A total of 99 cases were registered in Zaporizhia region, 77 cases - in Sumy region, 74 cases - in Dnipropetrovsk region, 70 cases - in Odesa region, 41 cases - in Kherson region, 34 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 27 cases - in Poltava region, 25 cases - in Kharkiv region, 14 cases - in Mykolaiv region, 12 cases - in Donetsk region, 10 cases - in Chernihiv region and 4 cases – in Luhansk region.