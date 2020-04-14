Yaroslavsky and Kharkiv city authorities create the Virology Center as part of the "Ecopolis KhTP"

The modern virology research centre based on the innovative business ecosystem of the "Ecopolis KhTP" of Alexander Yaroslavsky will be established as a starting point for the medical cluster of this large-scale project in Kharkiv.

It was announced by Hennadiy Kernes, the mayor of Kharkiv, in his telegram channel.

"As of today, all world science is working on finding a vaccine against coronavirus. Kharkiv is the scientific capital of Ukraine and 2020 is the year of medicine. Therefore, Alexander Yaroslavsky and I discussed the idea of ​​creating a powerful virology centre in our city. Yaroslavsky is ready to create a laboratory that has no analogues in Ukraine based on the medical centre of the Kharkiv Tractor Plant, where the "Ecopolis KhTP" multidisciplinary technopark is now being created. It will be called the Expert Laboratory and Diagnostic Center for Infectious Diseases and Sanitary Protection. It will lay the foundation for the "Ecopolis KhTP" medical cluster," said the mayor of Kharkiv.

According to Kernes, the city will support the development of research in the field of medicine and pharmacy in the "Ecopolis KhTP". It will confirm the status of Kharkiv as the scientific capital.

"I, the mayor, and my team will provide all the necessary support. Together with Yaroslavsky, we will invite leading virologists, provide them with everything, and will make the most advanced medicines and vaccines not only against coronavirus. Kharkiv is science, Kharkiv is medicine and pharmacy, Kharkiv is high technology! So it was, is and will be!" said the mayor of the city.

Yaroslavsky’s DCH company confirmed their intention to create the ultramodern virological centre in a short time. "Everything related to healthcare is high technology. And, therefore, it was initially one of the "Ecopolis KhTP" priority areas," the press service informed.

As you know, the "Ecopolis KhTP" is being created based on the legendary Kharkiv Tractor Plant (KhTP), owned by Alexander Yaroslavsky. After the redevelopment of the territory of the enterprise in free areas, a multifunctional ecosystem with various fields will be created. The "Ecopolis KhTP" will include an industrial park, IT, logistics, trade, research, educational and medical clusters. Yaroslavsky plans to invest about $1 billion in the "Ecopolis-KhTP", which will provide Kharkiv with more than 10,000 new high-tech working places. Innovative technologies developed for the "Ecopolis KhTP" will allow us to raise the strategically important production of modern tractor equipment for Ukraine, with its robust agricultural sector, and make maximum use of the existing potential of KhTP for the development of science, industry and international economic relations.