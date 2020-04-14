Monk Of Pochayiv Lavra Died Of Coronavirus - Klitschko

The monk of the Holy Dormition Pochayiv Lavra died of coronavirus.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that over the past day, 56 cases of coronavirus were registered, among them 1 - lethal.

Thus, in Kyiv there are already 551 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"I note from the cases recorded over the past day, another 2 in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. And the fatal case that I mentioned is a monk of the Pochayiv Lavra, who was in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and was hospitalized from there earlier. The man was 42," Vitali Klitschko said.

He also noted that on Monday the quarantine measures in the Lavra were strengthened.

"4 posts of law enforcement officers and specialists of the laboratory center were put out on the territory of the Lavra. The police and the National Guard control the entrances and exits from the territory. One can get there only with special permission. Yesterday we sent medical teams to the Lavra. 230 ministers of the Lavra and 68 students of the religious seminary passed physical examination there. Among them, patients were found. Two were hospitalized. One refused hospitalization," Klitschko said.

He noted that on Tuesday, sampling is planned for PCR laboratory testing from ministers of the Kyiv Theological Academy and Seminary.

The mayor of Kyiv also indicated that this morning they began an intensive disinfection of the premises of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which will be done every day, as well as a physical examination of everyone who lives on the territory of the Lavra.

"Once again I appeal to the Kyiv residents and all Ukrainian. Stay at home on the Easter holidays! Do not endanger yourself and your loved ones! We do not need an explosion of illness after Easter. I am convinced that no one wants to get into the infectious ward," Klitschko noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the rector of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate) Pavlo was hospitalized, has many concomitant diseases, but is not connected to the life supporting appliance.