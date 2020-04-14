subscribe to newsletter
  • Fire In Chornobyl Zone Extinguished - State Ecological Inspectorate Acting Chair Firsov
14 April 2020, Tuesday, 18:07 55
Events 2020-04-15T00:45:03+03:00
Fire In Chornobyl Zone Extinguished - State Ecological Inspectorate Acting Chair Firsov

The acting chairperson of the State Ecological Inspectorate of Ukraine, Yehor Firsov, stated that the fire in the Chornobyl exclusion zone was extinguished.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Friends, I received hundreds of messages from you with questions. Especially from journalists. Sorry, there is a poor connection in the zone and in the forest. In short, the fire was extinguished, the rain helped a lot. The background radiation level is constantly measured, but the data that we have - overall normal,” he wrote.

He also thanked the firefighters who had been fighting the fire for 10 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksii Riabchyn states that the fire in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone does not threaten the dangerous objects located in it.

