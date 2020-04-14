IMF Worsens Ukrainian GDP Forecast From 3% Growth To 7.7% Decline In 2020

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has worsened Ukraine’s GDP forecast from an increase of 3% to a decline of 7.7% in 2020.

This is evidenced by IMF data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, in 2021 GDP is expected to grow by 3.6%.

According to the updated forecast, consumer price growth (annual average) this year will be 4.5%, and next year 7.2%.

According to the IMF forecast, unemployment this year may reach 10.1%, and next year it will drop to 9.3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October last year, the International Monetary Fund improved its forecast for growth in Ukraine’s nominal GDP from USD 134.89 billion to USD 150.4 billion based on the hryvnia exchange rate of 26.75 UAH/USD in 2019.