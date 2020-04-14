subscribe to newsletter
26.85 27.25
29.15 29.8
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Cabinet Includes Hydroxychloroquine And Lopinavir In List Of Medicines To Prevent Coronavirus Exempted From Import Duties And VAT
14 April 2020, Tuesday, 18:01 42
Politics 2020-04-15T00:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Includes Hydroxychloroquine And Lopinavir In List Of Medicines To Prevent Coronavirus Exempted From Im

Cabinet Includes Hydroxychloroquine And Lopinavir In List Of Medicines To Prevent Coronavirus Exempted From Import Duties And VAT

Даша Зубкова
Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, vat, import, medicines, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus infection, Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir, coronavirus treatment, Chloroquine, Ritonavir, Oseltamivir, Remdesivir, Favipiravir, import duty

The Cabinet of Ministers included Hydroxychloroquine and Lopinavir in the list of medicines to prevent coronavirus disease exempted from import duties and VAT.

This is stated in government decree No.269 of April 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The list of medicines exempted from import duties and VAT on import includes Hydroxychloroquine, Chloroquine, Lopinavir/Ritonavir, Oseltamivir, Remdesivir (antiretroviral medicine), Favipiravir.

Operations for importing computed tomographs, video bronchoscopes, defibrillators, stationary x-ray machines, liquid medical oxygen, polymerase chain reaction analyzers (PCR), diagnostic kits for diagnosing coronavirus infection by PCR (including fluorescence PCR test), ambulance cars, transport for sanitary treatment of territories, structures and buildings are also exempted from the payment of duties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, the Cabinet of Ministers exempted medicines to prevent coronavirus from paying import duties and VAT.

The Ministry of Health has updated the protocol for treating patients with coronavirus and includes the Favipiravir medicine.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet Cabinet of Ministers vat import medicines Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus infection Hydroxychloroquine Lopinavir coronavirus treatment Chloroquine Ritonavir Oseltamivir Remdesivir Favipiravir import duty

Cabinet Extends Automatic Payment Of Social Assist...
Cabinet To Propose Rada Increase Subsidy Of Pensio...
Rada Approves Use Of Medicines Not Registered In U...
70% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological G...
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services
Cabinet Includes Hydroxychloroquine And Lopinavir In List Of Medicines To Prevent Coronavirus Exempted From Import Duties And VAT
News
Monk Of Pochayiv Lavra Died Of Coronavirus - Klitschko 18:09
Fire In Chornobyl Zone Extinguished - State Ecological Inspectorate Acting Chair Firsov 18:07
IMF Worsens Ukrainian GDP Forecast From 3% Growth To 7.7% Decline In 2020 18:05
Cabinet Includes Hydroxychloroquine And Lopinavir In List Of Medicines To Prevent Coronavirus Exempted From Import Duties And VAT 18:01
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services 17:56
more news
Maize takes up 60% of UkrLandFarming's sown area this season 13:59
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 325 To 3,102, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 93 On April 12 – Health Ministry 12:25
US Department of State representative George Kent contributed to the embezzlement of US taxpayers' money through a shell company – Derkach 17:39
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 270 To 3,372, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 98 On April 13 – Health Ministry 13:24
Rada Allows Local Authorities To Establish Special Entry-Exit Regime And Create Checkpoints In Certain Areas Of Quarantine 17:40
more news
70% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Advocating Prolongation Of Quarantine Till June, 80% - Toughening Of Quarantine During Easter Holidays 13:28
Rada Cuts State Budget 2020 Revenues By UAH 119.7 Billion To UAH 975.8 Billion, Ups Expenditures By UAH 82.4 Billion To UAH 1,266.4 Billion 17:29
Rada Allows Local Authorities To Establish Special Entry-Exit Regime And Create Checkpoints In Certain Areas Of Quarantine 17:40
19 Coronavirus Cases Registered In Armed Forces Of Ukraine 12:31
SESU Continues Extinguishing Forest Fire In Territory Of 4 Forestry Areas In Chornobyl Zone 13:22
more news
IMF Worsens Ukrainian GDP Forecast From 3% Growth To 7.7% Decline In 2020
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok