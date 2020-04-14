Cabinet Includes Hydroxychloroquine And Lopinavir In List Of Medicines To Prevent Coronavirus Exempted From Import Duties And VAT

Cabinet Includes Hydroxychloroquine And Lopinavir In List Of Medicines To Prevent Coronavirus Exempted From Im

The Cabinet of Ministers included Hydroxychloroquine and Lopinavir in the list of medicines to prevent coronavirus disease exempted from import duties and VAT.

This is stated in government decree No.269 of April 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The list of medicines exempted from import duties and VAT on import includes Hydroxychloroquine, Chloroquine, Lopinavir/Ritonavir, Oseltamivir, Remdesivir (antiretroviral medicine), Favipiravir.

Operations for importing computed tomographs, video bronchoscopes, defibrillators, stationary x-ray machines, liquid medical oxygen, polymerase chain reaction analyzers (PCR), diagnostic kits for diagnosing coronavirus infection by PCR (including fluorescence PCR test), ambulance cars, transport for sanitary treatment of territories, structures and buildings are also exempted from the payment of duties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, the Cabinet of Ministers exempted medicines to prevent coronavirus from paying import duties and VAT.

The Ministry of Health has updated the protocol for treating patients with coronavirus and includes the Favipiravir medicine.