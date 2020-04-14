subscribe to newsletter
26.85 27.25
29.15 29.8
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • 70% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Advocating Prolongation Of Quarantine Till June, 80% - Toughening Of Quarantine During Easter Holidays
14 April 2020, Tuesday, 13:28 62
Politics 2020-04-15T01:45:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
70% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Advocating Prolongation Of Quarantine Till June, 80% -

70% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Advocating Prolongation Of Quarantine Till June, 80% - Toughening Of Quarantine During Easter Holidays

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, rating, poll, Easter, holidays, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, violation of quarantine, Easter holidays

A total of 70% of pollees questioned by the Rating sociological group call for prolongation of the quarantine until June in case of worsening of the situation in view of the coronavirus infection spread, and 80% of the respondents are calling for toughening of the quarantine measures during the upcoming Easter holidays.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

Besides, 75% of the pollees support toughening of the quarantine measures during the May holidays, 17% mainly don’t support it, and 8% stay undecided.

At the same time, 25% of the respondents consider that a tougher punishment should be imposed for those, who violate the quarantine up to imprisonment; 67% do not consider it necessary; and 8% were undecided.

The poll was conducted between April 10 and 12.

A total of 2,000 adult respondents took part in the poll.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 43% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology are advocating tougher quarantine measures.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Kyiv rating poll Easter holidays Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic violation of quarantine Easter holidays

48% Of Ukrainians Consider Authorities’ Efforts To...
59% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological G...
Rada Allows Local Authorities To Establish Special...
Mobile Application Monitoring Observation And Self...
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services
Cabinet Includes Hydroxychloroquine And Lopinavir In List Of Medicines To Prevent Coronavirus Exempted From Import Duties And VAT
News
Monk Of Pochayiv Lavra Died Of Coronavirus - Klitschko 18:09
Fire In Chornobyl Zone Extinguished - State Ecological Inspectorate Acting Chair Firsov 18:07
IMF Worsens Ukrainian GDP Forecast From 3% Growth To 7.7% Decline In 2020 18:05
Cabinet Includes Hydroxychloroquine And Lopinavir In List Of Medicines To Prevent Coronavirus Exempted From Import Duties And VAT 18:01
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services 17:56
more news
Maize takes up 60% of UkrLandFarming's sown area this season 13:59
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 325 To 3,102, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 93 On April 12 – Health Ministry 12:25
US Department of State representative George Kent contributed to the embezzlement of US taxpayers' money through a shell company – Derkach 17:39
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 270 To 3,372, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 98 On April 13 – Health Ministry 13:24
Rada Allows Local Authorities To Establish Special Entry-Exit Regime And Create Checkpoints In Certain Areas Of Quarantine 17:40
more news
70% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Advocating Prolongation Of Quarantine Till June, 80% - Toughening Of Quarantine During Easter Holidays 13:28
Rada Cuts State Budget 2020 Revenues By UAH 119.7 Billion To UAH 975.8 Billion, Ups Expenditures By UAH 82.4 Billion To UAH 1,266.4 Billion 17:29
Rada Allows Local Authorities To Establish Special Entry-Exit Regime And Create Checkpoints In Certain Areas Of Quarantine 17:40
19 Coronavirus Cases Registered In Armed Forces Of Ukraine 12:31
SESU Continues Extinguishing Forest Fire In Territory Of 4 Forestry Areas In Chornobyl Zone 13:22
more news
IMF Worsens Ukrainian GDP Forecast From 3% Growth To 7.7% Decline In 2020
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok