70% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Advocating Prolongation Of Quarantine Till June, 80% - Toughening Of Quarantine During Easter Holidays

A total of 70% of pollees questioned by the Rating sociological group call for prolongation of the quarantine until June in case of worsening of the situation in view of the coronavirus infection spread, and 80% of the respondents are calling for toughening of the quarantine measures during the upcoming Easter holidays.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

Besides, 75% of the pollees support toughening of the quarantine measures during the May holidays, 17% mainly don’t support it, and 8% stay undecided.

At the same time, 25% of the respondents consider that a tougher punishment should be imposed for those, who violate the quarantine up to imprisonment; 67% do not consider it necessary; and 8% were undecided.

The poll was conducted between April 10 and 12.

A total of 2,000 adult respondents took part in the poll.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

