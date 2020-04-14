Fire In Chornobyl Zone Not Threatening Dangerous Objects - Energy Ministry

Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksii Riabchyn states that the fire in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone does not threaten the dangerous objects located in it.

He said this during the Freedom of Speech on ICTV political talk show, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the information as at 11:00 p.m., the fire does not threaten the large dangerous objects that are in Chornobyl. There is a ground fire, that is, on the leaves, and it passes from tree to tree and which was put out by airplanes, but now dangerous objects are out of danger," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday evening, the press service of the Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company reported that the fire in the Chornobyl zone reached the area near the New Safe Confinement (NSC) over Power Unit 4 of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (Kyiv region).

Police detained a man on suspicion of involvement in another fire in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.