Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 56 To 551, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 10 On April 13 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 56 To 551, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 10 On April 13 – Klitschk

On April 13, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 56 to 551, number of lethal cases rose by one to 10.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko stressed that five of the newly infected patients were medical workers.

Among the newly infected people, there were 26 women aged 26-74, 24 men aged 21-82, and six children: three girls and three boys aged under seven.

A total of 11 people were hospitalized in Kyiv.

A total of 164 infected Kyivans were registered in Pecherskyi district, 77 - in Darnytskyi district, 60 - in Shevchenkivskyi district, 58 - in Solomiyanskyi district, 43 - in Holosiivskyi district, 36 - in Dniprovskyi district, 34 - in Desnianskyi district, 30 - in Obolonskyi district, 28 - in Podilskyi district, and 21 - in Sviatoshynskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 12, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 79 to 495, and the number of lethal cases rose by two to nine.

On April 13, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 270 to 3,372, and the number of lethal cases rose by five over April 12 to 98.

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of cases was registered in Kyiv (551), Chernivtsi region (546) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (332).

Ternopil region registered a total of 280 cases, Kyiv region - 224 cases, Vinnytsia region - 200 cases, Kirovohrad region - 144 cases, Lviv region - 136 cases, Rivne region - 134, Zhytomyr region - 112, and Cherkasy region - 105.

A total of 99 coronavirus cases were registered in Zakarpattia region, 89 cases – Zaporizhia region, 80 cases – Volyn region, 74 cases – Sumy region, 71 cases – in Dnipropetrovsk region, 69 cases – Odesa region, 34 cases – Kherson region, 26 cases – Poltava region, 22 cases – Khmelnytskyi region, 14 cases – Kharkiv region, 12 cases – Donetsk region, 10 cases – Chernihiv region, five cases – Mykolayiv region, and three cases – in Luhansk region.