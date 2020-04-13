subscribe to newsletter
13 April 2020, Monday, 17:38 20
Economy 2020-04-14T02:15:04+03:00
Rada Ups Pension Fund Subsidy From State Budget By UAH 29.7 Billion To UAH 202.3 Billion

The Verkhovna Rada has increased the subsidy to the Pension Fund from the state budget by UAH 29.7 billion to UAH 202.3 billion.

249 MPs voted for adoption of bill No.3279-д as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, by the law on amendments to the state budget for 2020, the subsidy to the Pension Fund from the state budget was increased by UAH 29.704 billion to UAH 202.280 billion.

These funds are planned to be used for indexation of pensions in May, as well as for payment of UAH 1,000 to pensioners with a pension of less than UAH 5,000 and to some other groups of the population.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, the Pension Fund of Ukraine began to pay compensation for April pensions to pensioners over 80 years old.

Compensation will be received by pensioners whose pension does not exceed UAH 9,205.

At the same time, after the setting of such a payment, the pension cannot be greater than the specified amount.

Besides, for citizens over 80 years old who receive a pension granted in accordance with the Law on Compulsory State Pension Insurance and have an insurance experience of at least 25 years for men and 20 years for women, the minimum pension payment cannot be less than UAH 2,600.

