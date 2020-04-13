subscribe to newsletter
27 27.4
29.25 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Rada Ups Fine For Forests Arson From UAH 8,500 To UAH 153,000
13 April 2020, Monday, 17:35 32
Politics 2020-04-14T01:00:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Ups Fine For Forests Arson From UAH 8,500 To UAH 153,000

Rada Ups Fine For Forests Arson From UAH 8,500 To UAH 153,000

Даша Зубкова
Rada, Verkhovna Rada, arson, fine, forest fire, forest

The Verkhovna Rada increased the fine for the destruction or damage of vegetation by fire or other generally dangerous method from UAH 8,500 to UAH 153,000.

362 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No.2339, with the minimum required 226, 328 in general with legal and technical amendments, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, a fine was increased from UAH 3,400 to UAH 61,200 for air pollution due to hazardous waste due to violation of special rules, if this created a danger to life, human health or the environment.

The fine was increased from UAH 255 to UAH 4,600 (for officials from UAH 850 to UAH 15,300) for violation of fire safety requirements in forests, in case of violation of these requirements that led to destruction or damage to the forest, the fine is UAH 30,600, instead of UAH 850.

The burning of stubble, meadows, pastures, plots, vegetation or its residues and fallen leaves carries a fine of UAH 6,100, the same actions of territories and objects of the nature reserve fund – UAH 12,200.

The Verkhovna Rada also allowed the Speaker of the Parliament to urgently sign the adopted document and forward it to the President for signature.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of 2020, 18,000 hectares of ecosystems were destroyed due to fires.

Больше новостей о: Rada Verkhovna Rada arson fine forest fire forest

Rada Authorizes Razumkov To Sign Bill On Lifting M...
Rada Cuts State Budget 2020 Revenues By UAH 119.7 ...
130 Citizens Returned From Abroad Fined For UAH 17...
Borodanskyi Apologizes To Hontareva For Participat...
Rada Cuts State Budget 2020 Revenues By UAH 119.7 Billion To UAH 975.8 Billion, Ups Expenditures By UAH 82.4 Billion To UAH 1,266.4 Billion
Rada Authorizes Razumkov To Sign Bill On Lifting Moratorium On Sale Of Farmland In July 2021
News
Rada Allows Local Authorities To Establish Special Entry-Exit Regime And Create Checkpoints In Certain Areas Of Quarantine 17:40
Rada Ups Pension Fund Subsidy From State Budget By UAH 29.7 Billion To UAH 202.3 Billion 17:38
Rada Ups Fine For Forests Arson From UAH 8,500 To UAH 153,000 17:35
Rada Authorizes Razumkov To Sign Bill On Lifting Moratorium On Sale Of Farmland In July 2021 17:33
Rada Cuts State Budget 2020 Revenues By UAH 119.7 Billion To UAH 975.8 Billion, Ups Expenditures By UAH 82.4 Billion To UAH 1,266.4 Billion 17:29
more news
Maize takes up 60% of UkrLandFarming's sown area this season 13:59
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 325 To 3,102, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 93 On April 12 – Health Ministry 12:25
19 Coronavirus Cases Registered In Armed Forces Of Ukraine 12:31
Banks Won't Operate On April 20, May 1 And 11 – NBU 12:29
59% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Call Effective Klitschko's Anti-Coronavirus Actions 12:33
more news
19 Coronavirus Cases Registered In Armed Forces Of Ukraine 12:31
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 325 To 3,102, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 93 On April 12 – Health Ministry 12:25
Banks Won't Operate On April 20, May 1 And 11 – NBU 12:29
59% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Call Effective Klitschko's Anti-Coronavirus Actions 12:33
77 Coronavirus-Infected People Including 1 Child Hospitalized On April 12 – Health Ministry 12:36
more news
Rada Ups Pension Fund Subsidy From State Budget By UAH 29.7 Billion To UAH 202.3 Billion
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok