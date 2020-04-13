Rada Ups Fine For Forests Arson From UAH 8,500 To UAH 153,000

The Verkhovna Rada increased the fine for the destruction or damage of vegetation by fire or other generally dangerous method from UAH 8,500 to UAH 153,000.

362 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No.2339, with the minimum required 226, 328 in general with legal and technical amendments, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, a fine was increased from UAH 3,400 to UAH 61,200 for air pollution due to hazardous waste due to violation of special rules, if this created a danger to life, human health or the environment.

The fine was increased from UAH 255 to UAH 4,600 (for officials from UAH 850 to UAH 15,300) for violation of fire safety requirements in forests, in case of violation of these requirements that led to destruction or damage to the forest, the fine is UAH 30,600, instead of UAH 850.

The burning of stubble, meadows, pastures, plots, vegetation or its residues and fallen leaves carries a fine of UAH 6,100, the same actions of territories and objects of the nature reserve fund – UAH 12,200.

The Verkhovna Rada also allowed the Speaker of the Parliament to urgently sign the adopted document and forward it to the President for signature.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of 2020, 18,000 hectares of ecosystems were destroyed due to fires.