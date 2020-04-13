subscribe to newsletter
  Rada Authorizes Razumkov To Sign Bill On Lifting Moratorium On Sale Of Farmland In July 2021
Rada Authorizes Razumkov To Sign Bill On Lifting Moratorium On Sale Of Farmland In July 2021

The parliament has refused to cancel the decision to adopt a bill that provides for lifting the moratorium on sale of farmland on July 1, 2021.

The draft resolution No. 2178-10-P on cancelation of the result of the parliamentary vote on the bill received only 60 votes but required at least 226 votes to pass while the draft resolutions No. 2178-10-P1 received 72 votes, No. 2178-10-P2 70 votes, No. 2178-10-3 63 votes, No. 2178-10-P4 63 votes, No. 2178-10-P5 63 votes, No. 2178-10-P6 66 votes, No. 2178-10-P7 64 votes, No. 2178-10-P8 67 votes, No. 2178-10-P9 67 votes, No. 2178-10-P10 67 votes, No. 2178-10-P11 62 votes, and No. 2178-10-P12 8 votes, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov has the right to sign the bill and send it to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signing.

Zelenskyy must sign the document or return it to parliament with proposed amendments within 15 days of receiving it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament has reduced the 2020 state budget’s projected revenues by UAH 119.745 billion to UAH 975.834 billion and increased its projected expenditures by UAH 82.4 billion to UAH 1,266.423 billion, thereby increasing its maximum deficit by 3.1-fold from UAH 96.275 billion to UAH 298.404 billion.

Rada Ups Pension Fund Subsidy From State Budget By UAH 29.7 Billion To UAH 202.3 Billion
