subscribe to newsletter
27 27.4
29.25 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • 59% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Call Effective Klitschko's Anti-Coronavirus Actions
13 April 2020, Monday, 12:33 18
Politics 2020-04-13T15:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
59% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Call Effective Klitschko's Anti-Coronavirus Actions

59% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Call Effective Klitschko's Anti-Coronavirus Actions

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, rating, Kyiv Mayor, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

A total of 59% respondents-Kyiv residents questioned by the Rating sociological group consider effective the actions of Kyiv city mayor/chairperson of the Kyiv city state administration and leader of the UDAR party Vitali Klitschko in counteraction to the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

At the same time, 26% of respondents consider the action to be ineffective.

A total of 47% of the Kyivans consider actions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be effective, while 35% say they are ineffective.

Most of the pollees are unhappy with the actions of the Health Ministry and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The poll was conducted between April 4 and 7.

A total of 2,000 adult respondents took part in the poll.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the quarantine, 47% of respondents questioned by the Rating sociological group between April 1 and 2, started to walk more seldom, 49% started to monitor the news more often.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Vitali Klitschko rating Kyiv Mayor Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic

Zelenskyy's Rating Down From 52% To 46% - KIIS Pol...
Kyiv Region Recommends Restricting Movement And St...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected Extraordinary In Ky...
Kyiv Will Fine Groups Of Vacationers In Parks For ...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 325 To 3,102, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 93 On April 12 – Health Ministry
77 Coronavirus-Infected People Including 1 Child Hospitalized On April 12 – Health Ministry
News
77 Coronavirus-Infected People Including 1 Child Hospitalized On April 12 – Health Ministry 12:36
59% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Call Effective Klitschko's Anti-Coronavirus Actions 12:33
19 Coronavirus Cases Registered In Armed Forces Of Ukraine 12:31
Banks Won't Operate On April 20, May 1 And 11 – NBU 12:29
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 325 To 3,102, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 93 On April 12 – Health Ministry 12:25
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 325 To 3,102, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 93 On April 12 – Health Ministry 12:25
Banks Won't Operate On April 20, May 1 And 11 – NBU 12:29
19 Coronavirus Cases Registered In Armed Forces Of Ukraine 12:31
59% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Call Effective Klitschko's Anti-Coronavirus Actions 12:33
77 Coronavirus-Infected People Including 1 Child Hospitalized On April 12 – Health Ministry 12:36
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 325 To 3,102, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 93 On April 12 – Health Ministry 12:25
Banks Won't Operate On April 20, May 1 And 11 – NBU 12:29
19 Coronavirus Cases Registered In Armed Forces Of Ukraine 12:31
59% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Call Effective Klitschko's Anti-Coronavirus Actions 12:33
77 Coronavirus-Infected People Including 1 Child Hospitalized On April 12 – Health Ministry 12:36
more news
Banks Won't Operate On April 20, May 1 And 11 – NBU
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok