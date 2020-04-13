59% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Call Effective Klitschko's Anti-Coronavirus Actions

A total of 59% respondents-Kyiv residents questioned by the Rating sociological group consider effective the actions of Kyiv city mayor/chairperson of the Kyiv city state administration and leader of the UDAR party Vitali Klitschko in counteraction to the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

At the same time, 26% of respondents consider the action to be ineffective.

A total of 47% of the Kyivans consider actions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be effective, while 35% say they are ineffective.

Most of the pollees are unhappy with the actions of the Health Ministry and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The poll was conducted between April 4 and 7.

A total of 2,000 adult respondents took part in the poll.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

