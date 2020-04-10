Monetary Base Up 4% To UAH 481.846 Billion In March

In March 2019, the monetary base that includes cash circulating beyond banks, as well as reserves of the banks and other money, rose by 4% to UAH 481.846 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the year to date, the monetary base has risen by 0.9% from UAH 477.491 billion.

The monetary base in March 2020, rose by 2.8% to UAH 1,518.261 billion , and since the start of the year it has risen by 5.6% from UAH 1,438.311 billion.

The amount of cash in circulation in March, according to the latest data from the NBU, rose by 4% to UAH 389,147 billion, and since the start of the year, the amount of cash has risen by 1.2% from UAH 384.366 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the monetary base rose by 9.2% from UAH 399.1 billion.