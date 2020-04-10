subscribe to newsletter
Ukrainian news
Monetary Base Up 4% To UAH 481.846 Billion In March

Даша Зубкова
In March 2019, the monetary base that includes cash circulating beyond banks, as well as reserves of the banks and other money, rose by 4% to UAH 481.846 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the year to date, the monetary base has risen by 0.9% from UAH 477.491 billion.

The monetary base in March 2020, rose by 2.8% to UAH 1,518.261 billion , and since the start of the year it has risen by 5.6% from UAH 1,438.311 billion.

The amount of cash in circulation in March, according to the latest data from the NBU, rose by 4% to UAH 389,147 billion, and since the start of the year, the amount of cash has risen by 1.2% from UAH 384.366 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the monetary base rose by 9.2% from UAH 399.1 billion.

News
Avakov Does Not Want To Be Prime Minister
