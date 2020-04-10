subscribe to newsletter
  SBI Serves Ex-Mp Chornovol On Suspicion Of Arson Of Party Of Regions Office In 2014 And Death Of Person
SBI Serves Ex-Mp Chornovol On Suspicion Of Arson Of Party Of Regions Office In 2014 And Death Of Person

Даша Зубкова
The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) served the former Member of Parliament Tetiana Chornovol (People’s Front) with suspicion of arson of the Party of Regions office in 2014 and the death of a person.

The press service of the SBI has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to preliminary information, on February 18, 2014 Chornovol led the actions of a group of individuals and directly participated in the arson of a building in the center of Kyiv on Lypska Street, in which the office of one of the political parties was located.

The fire killed a worker in 1948, who was in the premises of the party office.

On April 10, the SBI investigators conducted searches of the suspect's place of residence.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier a Member of Parliament Mykola Kniazhytskyi from the European Solidarity party, said that on Friday the SBI searched the house of Chornovol.

He noted that law enforcement officers were looking for pants and a helmet in which she was on the Maidan.

Avakov Does Not Want To Be Prime Minister
