Volyn Region Decides To Introduce Regime Of Maximum Movement Restrictions For Weekend Of April 11-13

Volyn region introduces a regime of maximum movement restrictions for the weekend of April 11-13

The press service of the Volyn Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Starting from April 11, on weekends, the region introduces a regime of maximum movement restrictions. In particular, from 01:00 p.m. Saturday to 06:00 a.m. Monday, Volyn residents are asked not to leave the house and purchase the necessary goods and medicines in advance," the statement reads.

It is noted that additional restrictive measures were taken, given the epidemic situation in the region, at a meeting of the regional commission on technological environmental safety and emergency situations, which took place under the leadership of the chairperson of the regional state administration Yurii Pohuliaiko on April 9.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier Chernivtsi region introduced a special regime for the weekend of April 11-13, in particular, grocery stores and gas filling stations will be closed.