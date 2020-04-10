Kyiv Region Recommends Restricting Movement And Stay Of People In Public Places On April 11-13 And 18-21

The Kyiv Regional Commission on Technological and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has recommended that local authorities of the region limit the movement and stay of people in public places from April 11 to 13 and from April 18 to April 21.

The press service of the Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News reports.

"The Commission has decided: to recommend to local authorities of Kyiv region to limit the movement and stay of people in public places during weekends and holidays (from 1:00 p.m. on April 11 to 6:00 a.m. on April 13, from 1:00 p.m. on April 18 to 6:00 a.m. on April 21)," it was said.

The corresponding decision was made at an extraordinary meeting in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

The commission also decided to tighten control over compliance with established restrictions on the territory of population centers, including in parks, forest park areas and in places of mass presence of people, to tighten control over the implementation of restrictive measures in places of worship, to restrict citizens' access to burial places and in compliance with quarantine rules: no more than two people and in protective masks.

According to the report, if coronavirus patients are found in organized labor groups, it will be necessary to apply anti-epidemic restrictive measures to such business entities for 14 days and draw up a plan for eliminating the focus of the infectious disease for each such business entity and monitor its implementation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 9, the provisional chairman of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Vasyl Volodin, said that Kyiv region intends to limit the movement of citizens on April 11, 12 as much as possible.

The number of cases in Kyiv region is 140 people.