Avakov Hoping Quarantine Will End In May

Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, hopes that the quarantine will end in May.

The minister has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that it is too hard to predict the course of the epidemic, however, the Government hopes and does it best to take the first steps to reboot the economy at the end of April.

He expects that it will happen in a number of stages with gradual relaxation of the quarantine at first for the youth and later, in the second half of May, for the elderly people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has discussed the problems of the end of the quarantine with representatives of local authorities.