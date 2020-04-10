Health Ministry Not Expecting Peak Of Coronavirus Infection On April 14

On April 14, the Health Ministry of Ukraine is not expecting the peak of the coronavirus infection in Ukraine to take place on April 14.

Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, said this on the Pravo na Vladu TV show on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Before the introduction of the quarantine measures, the peak had been expected to take place on April 14. Now, the mathematical modelling indicates that there will be no peak on April 14… Today, we are comparing the EU countries: in particular, how fast they reached the first thousand of cases, how fast they go through the stage from 1,000 to 10,000, from 10,000 to 20,000, and from 20,000 to 50,000. Today, Ukraine has shown the slowest dynamics up to the first 1,000 of cases. Our measures indicate that the dynamics in Ukraine is not that rapid from 1,000 to 10,000," he said.

Liashko noted that Ukraine might go through the peak of the disease out of sight of the health care system if the country continues standing by the quarantine measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Health Ministry had expected the peak of the coronavirus cases on April 14-15.