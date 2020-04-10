subscribe to newsletter
  • Chernivtsi Region Will Close Grocery Stores And Filling Stations On April 11-13
Даша Зубкова
Chernivtsi region will introduce a special regime for the weekend of April 11-13: grocery stores and filling stations will be closed.

The Chernivtsi Regional State Administration has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Chernivtsi region governor, Serhii Osachuk, noted that the grocery stores will not work, however, the filling stations will service only medical, rescue and National Police services.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, city mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsynkiv, said that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intended to impose emergency measures in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Lviv regions over the spread of the coronavirus.

