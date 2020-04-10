subscribe to newsletter
27.05 27.5
29.3 30.05
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 311 To 2,203, Number Of Deaths Up 21 To 69 – Health Ministry
10 April 2020, Friday, 13:16 30
Events 2020-04-10T15:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 311 To 2,203, Number Of Deaths Up 21 To 69 – Health Minist

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 311 To 2,203, Number Of Deaths Up 21 To 69 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus

On April 9, the number of officially-confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 311 to 2,203, while the number of the deaths rose by 12 day over day to 69.

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of the coronavirus-infected people was registered in Kyiv (348), Chernivtsi region (366) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (254).

A total of 196 cases were registered in Ternopil region, 140 cases in Kyiv region, the number of cases registered in Vinnytsia region was 119, in Cherkasy region - 86, in Rivne region - 85, Kirovohrad and Lviv regions – 82 each, in Sumy region - 63, in Zakarpattia region - 56, in Zaporizhia region - 54, and in Dnipropetrovsk region - 52.

46 coronavirus cases were registered in Odesa region, 41 cases in each Zhytomyr and Volyn regions, 27 cases in Kherson region, 20 cases in Poltava region, 16 cases in Khmelnytskyi region, 11 cases in Donetsk region, nine cases in Chernihiv region, and three cases in Luhansk region.

No coronavirus cases have been registered in Mykolayiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 8, the number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 224 to 1,892, and the number of deaths rose by 5 to 57.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic death from coronavirus

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected Extraordinary In Ky...
Only 3% Of Ukrainians Plan To Go To Church On East...
Number Of Military With Coronavirus Up 2 People To...
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Region...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 311 To 2,203, Number Of Deaths Up 21 To 69 – Health Ministry
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected Extraordinary In Kyiv Up 13 To 348 Including 2 Medical Workers On April 9
News
Avakov Hoping Quarantine Will End In May 13:48
Health Ministry Not Expecting Peak Of Coronavirus Infection On April 14 13:45
Chernivtsi Region Will Close Grocery Stores And Filling Stations On April 11-13 13:18
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 311 To 2,203, Number Of Deaths Up 21 To 69 – Health Ministry 13:16
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected Extraordinary In Kyiv Up 13 To 348 Including 2 Medical Workers On April 9 13:12
more news
Kyiv Region To Restrict Citizens’ Movement On April 11-12, Quarantine Could Be Extended Until Autumn In Case Of Non-Compliance With Restrictions – Acting Governor Volodin 18:22
Auchan Ukraine To Suspend All Its Stores On Easter 18:49
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 224 To 1,892, Number Of Lethal Cases Up 5 To 57 On April 8 – Health Ministry 14:04
OPG Opens Case Against Poroshenko On Suspicion Of Abuse During Appointment Of Supreme Court Judges 18:41
Vice-Rector Of Holy Trinity Monastery Jonah Fell Ill With Coronavirus 14:39
more news
Energy Commission To Instruct Ukrenergo To Cut Electricity Imports From Russia And Belarus To 0 MW 18:53
Kyiv Region To Restrict Citizens’ Movement On April 11-12, Quarantine Could Be Extended Until Autumn In Case Of Non-Compliance With Restrictions – Acting Governor Volodin 18:22
OPG Opens Case Against Poroshenko On Suspicion Of Abuse During Appointment Of Supreme Court Judges 18:41
Only 3% Of Ukrainians Plan To Go To Church On Easter – Presidential Office 18:47
Auchan Ukraine To Suspend All Its Stores On Easter 18:49
more news
Chernivtsi Region Will Close Grocery Stores And Filling Stations On April 11-13
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok