Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 311 To 2,203, Number Of Deaths Up 21 To 69 – Health Ministry

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 311 To 2,203, Number Of Deaths Up 21 To 69 – Health Minist

On April 9, the number of officially-confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 311 to 2,203, while the number of the deaths rose by 12 day over day to 69.

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of the coronavirus-infected people was registered in Kyiv (348), Chernivtsi region (366) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (254).

A total of 196 cases were registered in Ternopil region, 140 cases in Kyiv region, the number of cases registered in Vinnytsia region was 119, in Cherkasy region - 86, in Rivne region - 85, Kirovohrad and Lviv regions – 82 each, in Sumy region - 63, in Zakarpattia region - 56, in Zaporizhia region - 54, and in Dnipropetrovsk region - 52.

46 coronavirus cases were registered in Odesa region, 41 cases in each Zhytomyr and Volyn regions, 27 cases in Kherson region, 20 cases in Poltava region, 16 cases in Khmelnytskyi region, 11 cases in Donetsk region, nine cases in Chernihiv region, and three cases in Luhansk region.

No coronavirus cases have been registered in Mykolayiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 8, the number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 224 to 1,892, and the number of deaths rose by 5 to 57.