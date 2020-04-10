subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of Coronavirus-Infected Extraordinary In Kyiv Up 13 To 348 Including 2 Medical Workers On April 9
10 April 2020, Friday, 13:12
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected Extraordinary In Kyiv Up 13 To 348 Including 2 Medical Workers On April 9

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus

On April 9, the number of coronavirus cases rose by 13 day over day to 348 including two medical workers.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among the new patients, there were eight women aged 21-91, 14-year-old girl; and four men aged 35-71.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 8, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 41 people to 335, the number of deaths rose by one to six.

