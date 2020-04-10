Number Of Coronavirus-Infected Extraordinary In Kyiv Up 13 To 348 Including 2 Medical Workers On April 9

On April 9, the number of coronavirus cases rose by 13 day over day to 348 including two medical workers.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among the new patients, there were eight women aged 21-91, 14-year-old girl; and four men aged 35-71.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 8, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 41 people to 335, the number of deaths rose by one to six.