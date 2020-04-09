subscribe to newsletter
  Only 3% Of Ukrainians Plan To Go To Church On Easter – Presidential Office
09 April 2020, Thursday, 18:47
Politics 2020-04-09T18:49:20+03:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, President, celebration, Easter, holiday, church, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19

Only 3% of Ukrainians intend to go to church on Easter.

The Office of the President of Ukraine announced this in a statement on the president’s website following a traditional meeting on the fight against coronavirus chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Most Ukrainians support the quarantine measures and the Easter at Home project, in which church services can be watched in a live broadcast. In particular, up to 70% of Ukrainian citizens support the quarantine measures and only 3% intend to go to church,” the statement said.

The Office of the President of Ukraine did not specify where it obtained these data.

The largest polling organizations have not publish such polls.

"It is wonderful that Ukrainians are so responsible and that most citizens are aware of the high risks of the epidemic. After all, its peak is yet to come. Therefore, everything possible must be done to ensure that those 3% of believers are not exposed to danger," Zelenskyy said.

According to the statement, the Ukrposhta postal company has introduced free delivery of already blessed Easter cakes to help Ukrainians celebrate Easter at home.

According to the Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Kryklii, several hundred orders have already been received and new orders are constantly arriving.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine has announced that the authorities are negotiating with media groups on broadcast of Easter services.

Orthodox Easter will be celebrated on April 19 this year.

The quarantine in Ukraine has been extended until April 24.

