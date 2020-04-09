subscribe to newsletter
March Inflation 0.8%

Даша Зубкова
In March 2020, consumer prices rose by 0.8%.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At that, in March, foodstuff and soft beverage prices rose by 0.4%, prices for clothes and footwear increased by 12.8%, cost of housing-public utility services fell by 2.8%, health care services rose in cost by 1.4%, and cost of education rose by 0.2%.

In March 2020, consumer prices rose by 2.3% over March 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2019, consumer prices fell by 0.3%.

In 2019, inflation was 4.1%; 9.8% in 2018; 13.7% in 2017; 12.4% in 2016; 43.3% in 2015; 24.9% in 2014; 0.5% in 2013.

The state budget for 2020 expects inflation (December 2020 against December of the previous year) of 5.5%.

