  • Number Of Military With Coronavirus Up 2 People To 7, 1 Military Hospitalized
09 April 2020, Thursday, 18:26 5
2020-04-09
Ukrainian news
Number Of Military With Coronavirus Up 2 People To 7, 1 Military Hospitalized

Number Of Military With Coronavirus Up 2 People To 7, 1 Military Hospitalized

Даша Зубкова
The number of coronavirus-infected military personnel increased by two people and made seven people, one military man was hospitalized.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that a soldier is undergoing treatment at the Main Military Clinical Hospital in Kyiv.

At the moment, his health condition is satisfactory.

The military men, who had contacts with him, are in self-isolation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7 the first death from coronavirus was recorded in the Armed Forces.

