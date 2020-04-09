subscribe to newsletter
  • Vice-Rector Of Holy Trinity Monastery Jonah Fell Ill With Coronavirus
09 April 2020, Thursday, 14:39 11
Events 2020-04-09T19:00:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, church, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Holy Trinity Jonah Monastery, Jonah Cherepanov

Vice-rector of the Holy Trinity Jonah Monastery (Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate) Jonah Cherepanov fell ill with a coronavirus.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“After Sunday’s worship service on the street my temperature rose, on Monday it reached 38 and I decided to make a test just in case. Yesterday it became known that it was positive,” he wrote.

He noted that at the moment his health is normal, in the morning the temperature was 36.7 degrees.

It is in complete isolation, worship services are held in the monastery, but without parishioners, since the botanical garden is quarantined.

The vice-rector also emphasized that he did not know where he had become infected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 4 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

At the same time, information appeared in the media that the rector of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra allegedly fell ill with a coronavirus.

