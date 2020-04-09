subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Region Up By 12 People To 133
09 April 2020, Thursday, 14:32
Events 2020-04-09T19:09:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Region Up By 12 People To 133

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, Kyiv region, Coronavirus, COVID-19

As of Thursday morning, April 9, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv region increased by 12 people to 133, the largest number of patients are in Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi district - 37.

The press service of the Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi district, cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the settlements of Vyshneve, Boyarka, Lisnyki, Tarasivka, Hatne, Dmytrivka, Kremenysche, Kriukivschyna, Sviatopetrivske and Sofiyevska Borschahivka.

Also, 33 cases of the disease were confirmed in Obukhivskyi district (settlements of Kozyn, Romankiv, Ukrainka and Obukhiv), 9 each in Irpin and Boryspil, 6 in Bucha, 5 in Vyshhorod, 4 cases each in Bila Tserkva, Brovary and Brovarskyi district, 3 cases each in Fastiv and Vasylkivskyi district, 2 cases each in Boryspil, Makarivskyi and Myronivskyi districts, 1 case each in Stavischenskyi, Poliskyi, Bilotserkivskyi and Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi districts, Vorzel, Hostomel, Borodianka, Vasylkiv and Kotsiubynske.

42 of all sicken in Kyiv region are on an inpatient treatment and 91 are on outpatient treatment (self-isolation).

Among the sick 10 children: 3 - in Kozyn, 1 - in Lisnyky, 1 - in Hatne, 1 - in Boryspil, 1 - in Irpin, 1 - in Obukhiv, 1 - in Borschahivka, 1 - in Polissia district.

It is noted that 6 of the sick - recovered, 5 - died.

It is also reported that in Kyiv region there is a suspicion of infection with coronavirus in 533 people, most of all in Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi (137) and Obukhivskyi (76) districts.

Medical supervision was established for 1,448 contact persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv region is 130 people.

On April 8, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv region increased by 24 people to 121.

Ukraine Kyiv Kyiv region Coronavirus COVID-19

March Inflation 0.8%
