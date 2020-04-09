subscribe to newsletter
  • Digital Transformation Ministry Creates Map With Data On Non-Compliance With Rules Of Self-Isolation Of Citizens Returning From Abroad
09 April 2020, Thursday, 14:06 27
Events 2020-04-09T18:30:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Digital Transformation Ministry Creates Map With Data On Non-Compliance With Rules Of Self-Isolation Of Citizens Returning From Abroad

Даша Зубкова
MAP, Coronavirus, Digital Transformation Ministry, COVID-19, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus, self isolation

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has created a map that shows non-compliance with self-isolation rules by those who returned from countries where coronavirus cases have been recorded.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the settlements in which people live who returned from abroad and were less than the rest adhered to 14-day quarantine were determined.

So, if from 50 to 200 people did not adhere to quarantine, on the map this is indicated in orange, more than 200 in red.

It is reported that the Ministry of Digital Transformation receives data from mobile operators on more than 0.5 million people.

These are the subscribers who returned to Ukraine starting from March 17 from countries where there is an epidemic.

Based on these data, a map is created that can be used by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and the Ministry of Health.

Fedorov notes that data from mobile operators do not contain any personal information about subscribers.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation receives only information on the number of people who have returned from abroad in the settlement; country and method of return; number of people who do not compliance with quarantine measures; the total number of people with whom the violators contacted.

He also emphasized that this map is needed to assess the level of quarantine compliance by persons at high risk of being carriers of the COVID-19 coronavirus in different cities; optimizing resource allocation in regions with low compliance level, as well as for planning safety and health protection measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, Fedorov stated that a mobile application for monitoring the observation and self-isolation mode was launched in test mode.

