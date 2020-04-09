Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 224 To 1,892, Number Of Lethal Cases Up 5 To 57 On April 8 – Health Ministry

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 224 To 1,892, Number Of Lethal Cases Up 5 To 57 On April 8

On April 8, the number of officially confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 224 to 1,892, and the number of the deaths rose by five day over day to 57.

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of infected people was registered in Kyiv (300), Chernivtsi region (302) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (218).

A total of 169 cases were registered in Ternopil region, 130 in Kyiv region, 102 in Vinnytsia region, 80 in Cherkasy region, 78 in Kirovohrad region, 64 in Rivne region, 61 in Lviv region, 56 in Sumy region, and 51 in Zakarpattia region.

At the same time, 47 coronavirus cases were registered in Zaporizhia region, 43 cases in Odesa region, 41 cases in Dnipropetrovsk region, 38 cases in Volyn region, 31 cases in Zhytomyr region, 19 cases in Poltava region, 18 cases in Kherson region, 16 cases in Khmelnytskyi region, 11 cases in Donetsk region, 9 cases in Chernihiv region, 5 cases in Kharkiv region, and 3 cases in Luhansk region.

Mykolayiv region still does not have any statistics on the number of the coronavirus cases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, the number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 206 day over day to 1,668, and the number of the deaths rose by seven to 52.

The largest number of cases was registered in Kyiv (256), Chernivtsi region (273) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (198).

The number of cases registered in Ternopil region was 168, Kyiv region - 120 cases, Vinnytsia region - 89, Cherkasy region - 80, Kirovohrad region - 57, Sumy region - 56, Zaporizhia region - 45, and Rivne region - 44 cases.

A total of 43 cases were registered in Zakarpattia region, 41 cases in Dnipropetrovsk region, 36 cases in each Volyn and Lviv regions, 32 cases in Odesa region, 21 cases in Zhytomyr region, 17 cases in Poltava region, 15 cases in each Kharkiv and Kherson regions, 11 cases in Donetsk, seven cases in Chernihiv region, and five cases in Kharkiv region.