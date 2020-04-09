subscribe to newsletter
27.1 27.55
29.2 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up By 41 People To 335, Deaths - By 1 Person To 6 On April 8 - Klitschko
09 April 2020, Thursday, 14:01 1
Events 2020-04-09T14:02:40+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up By 41 People To 335, Deaths - By 1 Person To 6 On April 8 - Kli

Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up By 41 People To 335, Deaths - By 1 Person To 6 On April 8 - Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus

On April 8, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv compared with the previous day increased by 41 people to 335, deaths - by 1 person to 6.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The number of Kyiv residents fell ill with coronavirus has almost tripled compared with the previous days - by 41 people... Over the past day, another case in the capital was fatal," he said.

2 of the sick are doctors, and the total number of sick doctors is 14 people.

Among the sick: 11 women aged 26 to 71 years and a girl six months old, as well as 29 men - from 36 to 70 years.

6 patients were hospitalized in medical institutions of Kyiv, others are treated at home in self-isolation mode under the supervision of doctors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv is 300 people.

On April 7, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv increased by 15 people to 264.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Vitali Klitschko Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic death from coronavirus

OPG Opens Case Against Poroshenko On Suspicion Of Abuse During Appointment Of Supreme Court Judges
Cabinet Extends Automatic Payment Of Social Assistance To Citizens Until 1 Month After Quarantine
News
Digital Transformation Ministry Creates Map With Data On Non-Compliance With Rules Of Self-Isolation Of Citizens Returning From Abroad 14:06
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 224 To 1,892, Number Of Lethal Cases Up 5 To 57 On April 8 – Health Ministry 14:04
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up By 41 People To 335, Deaths - By 1 Person To 6 On April 8 - Klitschko 14:01
Energy Commission To Instruct Ukrenergo To Cut Electricity Imports From Russia And Belarus To 0 MW 18:53
Auchan Ukraine To Suspend All Its Stores On Easter 18:49
more news
Number Of Those Infected With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up 206 To 1,668, Number Of Deaths Up 7 To 52 – Health Ministry 12:59
Decision On Prolongation Or Cancellation Of Quarantine Will Be Taken Around April 24 – Health Ministry 13:03
State Support for Economy Will Create Jobs for Ukrainians after Quarantine, - Lovochkin 11:11
Out Of 97 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Region 31 In Obukhivskyi District, 23 - In Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi 17:56
Auchan Ukraine To Suspend All Its Stores On Easter 18:49
more news
Energy Commission To Instruct Ukrenergo To Cut Electricity Imports From Russia And Belarus To 0 MW 18:53
Out Of 97 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Region 31 In Obukhivskyi District, 23 - In Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi 17:56
Germany Evacuates 18 Ukrainians From Nepal 13:16
Auchan Ukraine To Suspend All Its Stores On Easter 18:49
St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral Holds Open Mode Liturgy For Annunciation Observing Rules Of Quarantine 17:50
more news
Social Policy Ministry And Number Of Banks Developing Tools For Paying Utility Bills Online
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok