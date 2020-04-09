Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up By 41 People To 335, Deaths - By 1 Person To 6 On April 8 - Klitschko

Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up By 41 People To 335, Deaths - By 1 Person To 6 On April 8 - Kli

On April 8, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv compared with the previous day increased by 41 people to 335, deaths - by 1 person to 6.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The number of Kyiv residents fell ill with coronavirus has almost tripled compared with the previous days - by 41 people... Over the past day, another case in the capital was fatal," he said.

2 of the sick are doctors, and the total number of sick doctors is 14 people.

Among the sick: 11 women aged 26 to 71 years and a girl six months old, as well as 29 men - from 36 to 70 years.

6 patients were hospitalized in medical institutions of Kyiv, others are treated at home in self-isolation mode under the supervision of doctors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv is 300 people.

On April 7, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv increased by 15 people to 264.