Energy Commission To Instruct Ukrenergo To Cut Electricity Imports From Russia And Belarus To 0 MW

The National Commission on State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services (Energy Commission) intends to instruct the Ukrenergo national power company, which operates the Ukrainian power transmission system, to limit electricity imports from Russia and Belarus to 0 MW.

The relevant decision was made at a meeting of the Energy Commission on April 8, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We decided to cancel the annual capacity auctions and limit monthly and daily auctions to 0 MW, essentially canceling them, because of the current situation in the country…," the Energy Commission’s Chairman Valerii Tarasiuk said at the meeting.

According to the statement, the Energy Commission intends to instruct Ukrenergo to cancel the results of the transmission capacity auctions for 2020.

The commission also intends to instruct Ukrenergo to reimburse the money that was paid for the transmission capacity that was allocated for 2020 at annual auctions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, fine parliamentarians have proposed that the parliament ban electricity imports from Russia and Belarus.

Ukrenergo has announced that electricity imports from Russia and Belarus reduced by 94% in February 2020.

According to the power company, electricity imports from Russia totaled 33.99 million kWh and imports from Belarus 48.9 million kWh in February.

In addition, the Energy Commission’s Chairman Valerii Tarasiuk has said that minimization of electricity imports could restrain electricity prices by more than 10%.

