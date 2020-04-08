subscribe to newsletter
  Auchan Ukraine To Suspend All Its Stores On Easter
08 April 2020
The Auchan Ukraine company (Ukrainian representative of the French retailer Auchan Group) intends to suspend all its stores on Easter, April 19.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On April 19, all Auchan stores will be closed. All other days - we work without changes,” the statement reads.

In Ukraine, there are more than 20 chain stores in 9 cities, including Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to celebrate Easter at home.

Authorities are discussing additional security measures for Easter, including restricting crowds and the mode of worship services.

