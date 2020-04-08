Social Policy Ministry And Number Of Banks Developing Tools For Paying Utility Bills Online

The Ministry of Social Policy and a number of banks are developing tools for paying utility bills online.

The Minister of Social Policy, Maryna Lazebna, announced this during a briefing following a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on April 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will launch a pilot project. We will develop video instructions and we will inform each of you how you can pay utility bills. There will be several tools on how you can apply by telephone or via Internet and pay online or through a postman or bank line," she said.

Lazebna notes that the Ukrposhta joint-stock company has already agreed to cooperate in this project.

She also stressed that before receiving the payment, consumers will be informed and they will be given the opportunity to pay for housing and utility services remotely.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lazebna forecasts the payment of one-time assistance of UAH 1,000 to pensioners from April 14 when making amendments to the state budget.

On March 25, the Cabinet of Ministers extended quarantine and introduced an emergency situation in all regions until April 24.

Also, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal admits the phased removal of quarantine restrictions from May.