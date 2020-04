Cabinet Extends Automatic Payment Of Social Assistance To Citizens Until 1 Month After Quarantine

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the automatic payment of social assistance to citizens during the quarantine period in the country until one month after the end of the quarantine.

A decision to this effect was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has predicted that the quarantine will end in early May.