OPG Opens Case Against Poroshenko On Suspicion Of Abuse During Appointment Of Supreme Court Judges

The Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has opened criminal proceedings against former President Petro Poroshenko on suspicion of committing abuses during appointment of judges of the Supreme Court.

The press service of the Office of Prosecutor General announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2019, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered the Security Service of Ukraine to open criminal proceedings against Poroshenko on suspicion of usurpation of power during appointment of judges of the Supreme Court.

The State Bureau of Investigation sent a draft notification of suspicion against Poroshenko to the Prosecutor General’s Office in November 2019.