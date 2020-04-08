subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.25
28.85 29.7
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • State Support for Economy Will Create Jobs for Ukrainians after Quarantine, - Lovochkin
08 April 2020, Wednesday, 11:11 44
Politics 2020-04-08T20:30:09+03:00
Ukrainian news
State Support for Economy Will Create Jobs for Ukrainians after Quarantine, - Lovochkin

State Support for Economy Will Create Jobs for Ukrainians after Quarantine, - Lovochkin

Тимофей Борзенко
Verkhovna Rada, crisis, Serhiy Lovochkin, Opposition Platform - For Life, industry, Lovochkin
Serhiy Lovochkin. Photo by zagittya.com.ua
Serhiy Lovochkin. Photo by zagittya.com.ua

The crisis in the manufacturing industry started long before the epidemic and worsened during the quarantine. Still, the government has offered no solutions on support for industrial sector. According to MP Serhiy Lovochkin, the amendments to the budget bill that are to be introduced in the parliament’s upcoming session must be considered together with proposals from the Anti-crisis plan drafted by Opposition platform - For life aimed at industrial manufacturing sector support.

"Back in February, before the new government was appointed, the president and his faction spoke of the need to strengthen and support the industrial sector. Everybody realized back then that the industry is in deep crisis. But the Cabinet has been replaced, the industry sector has not been supported, and no support is offered now. The most recent draft of anti-crisis amendments to the budget doesn’t provide it either, but it’s obvious that the quarantine will speed up the deterioration in the sector", - the politician said.

He reminded that the manufacturing industry dropped by 3.1 percent in January-February compared to the same period in 2019. Mining sector slid by 4.3 percent, refining sector by 1.4 percent, energy and housing sectors by 7.1 percent. The industry altogether has shortened by 4.5 percent over the past two years.

The MP cited data on other shortenings in manufacturing volumes: transport engineering slid by 18.1 percent in January-February 2020, coal industry by 17.3 percent, electronics by 15.6 percent, metallurgy by 7.3 percent, pharmacy by 6.8 percent. This resulted in wage arrears reaching 3.02bln hryvnia as of early March, with three quarters of the amount coming from the manufacturing industry.

"The previous amendments draft included a proposal to allocate funds for the industrial manufacturing sector, i.e. 1.6bln hryvnia for salaries to miners. This is a good proposal, and it must be passed, but this is not the way to support the manufacturing industry", - the politician said.

"Opposition platform - For life has proposed its Anti-crisis plan that must be taken as a basis for the amendments to the budget. It provides details on which sectors of economy need the most support and where to get it. At the time when the international labor market is almost gone, Ukraine is facing a huge number of unemployed people. There are only two ways to create jobs for millions of our citizens: to restore the manufacturing industry and to develop small business. Therefore, we ask the Cabinet to include our anti-crisis proposals to the budget amendments. Many of our unemployed citizens need these" - Lovochkin said.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada crisis Serhiy Lovochkin Opposition Platform - For Life industry Lovochkin

Cabinet To Propose Rada Increase Subsidy Of Pensio...
Lovochkin: Economy Support Must Be Increased, Not ...
Lovochkin: Healthcare Underfunded in Budget’s Gene...
Lovochkin: Ukraine Must Initiate Talks on National...
OPG Opens Case Against Poroshenko On Suspicion Of Abuse During Appointment Of Supreme Court Judges
Cabinet Extends Automatic Payment Of Social Assistance To Citizens Until 1 Month After Quarantine
News
Energy Commission To Instruct Ukrenergo To Cut Electricity Imports From Russia And Belarus To 0 MW 18:53
Auchan Ukraine To Suspend All Its Stores On Easter 18:49
Social Policy Ministry And Number Of Banks Developing Tools For Paying Utility Bills Online 18:47
Cabinet Extends Automatic Payment Of Social Assistance To Citizens Until 1 Month After Quarantine 18:44
OPG Opens Case Against Poroshenko On Suspicion Of Abuse During Appointment Of Supreme Court Judges 18:41
more news
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming among TOP 15 companies helping to fight coronavirus in Ukraine 10:11
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 143 To 1,462 On April 6, Number Of Deaths Up 7 To 45 – Health Ministry 12:14
Number Of Those Infected With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up 206 To 1,668, Number Of Deaths Up 7 To 52 – Health Ministry 12:59
Decision On Prolongation Or Cancellation Of Quarantine Will Be Taken Around April 24 – Health Ministry 13:03
Out Of 97 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Region 31 In Obukhivskyi District, 23 - In Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi 17:56
more news
Out Of 97 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Region 31 In Obukhivskyi District, 23 - In Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi 17:56
1 More Patient Dies From Coronavirus At Oleksandrivska Hospital 12:36
Foreign Ministry Demanding Russia Cancel Military Induction In Crimea 12:45
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 143 To 1,462 On April 6, Number Of Deaths Up 7 To 45 – Health Ministry 12:14
Armed Forces Register First Coronavirus Death, Number Of Coronavirus Cases Up 1 To 4 12:18
more news
Social Policy Ministry And Number Of Banks Developing Tools For Paying Utility Bills Online
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok